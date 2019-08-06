Police seek suspect accused of trying to kidnap girl in Manoa

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for a suspect accused of trying to kidnap a 13-year-old girl in Manoa on Monday afternoon.
The incident happened just before 5 p.m. on the 3000 block of Manoa Road.
Police said a man tried to grab the girl from behind while she was running.
The girl was able to break free and ran off.
The suspect, who has not been identified ran away, too.
He remains at large.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.