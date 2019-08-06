Big Island man arrested after his uncle is found dead on a Puna road

PUNA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Pahoa man has been arrested after a body was found on the road in Puna early Monday morning.
Hawaii Island Police say they were called out to Highway 137 northeast of Kamā‘ili Road in Puna around 2 a.m. A passing driver reported seeing a body lying in the middle of the road.
The witness who called 911 described the gruesome scene.
“The guy was laying in the road in a pool of blood. And a lady was there -- I think she was in shock," witness Ralph Archuleta said. “I was going to jump out and help and she said you can’t help him, he’s already gone.”
When police arrived, they found a 38-year-old man lying on his back with injuries to his head and body. The man, who has been identified as Reginald Little Brave of Pahoa, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hours later, authorities arrested the man’s nephew, 26-year-old Daryl Peneaux. He was booked on suspicion of second-degree murder after Peneaux informed the police that he was involved in a physical altercation with Little Brave before this incident, police said.
The investigation is ongoing. The case has been classified as a murder.
Little Brave’s exact cause of death will be determined in an upcoming autopsy.
Police want anyone with tips to come forward by calling (808) 935-3311. Detective William Brown can also be contacted at (808) 961-2384 or via email at William.brown@hawaiicounty.gov.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.