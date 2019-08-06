More flooding possible as Flossie lingers over the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wet and humid conditions are anticipated across the state through midweek due to a combination of light winds and deep tropical moisture pooling northward in the wake of Post-Tropical Cyclone Flossie passing to the north. In addition to the wet pattern, a few thunderstorms will remain possible due to an upper trough over the region. Later in the week and into the upcoming weekend, a return of a more stable and drier pattern is anticipated with light to moderate trade winds.