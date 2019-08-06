More flooding possible as Flossie lingers over the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wet and humid conditions are anticipated across the state through midweek due to a combination of light winds and deep tropical moisture pooling northward in the wake of Post-Tropical Cyclone Flossie passing to the north. In addition to the wet pattern, a few thunderstorms will remain possible due to an upper trough over the region. Later in the week and into the upcoming weekend, a return of a more stable and drier pattern is anticipated with light to moderate trade winds.
Surf will hold through Tuesday then quickly trend down along east facing shores midweek as the easterly swell from Flossie dissipates. Surf along south facing shores will rise through the second half of the week and hold through early next week as overlapping south-southwest swells move through.
