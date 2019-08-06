Man who pleaded guilty to 2018 beating death set to be sentenced

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man who pleaded guilty to murder in a 2018 deadly beating is set to be sentenced on Tuesday.
Chu Lun Aiona accepted a plea deal in April for the death of 49-year-old Joey Nguyen.
As part of the deal, Aiona will testify against another suspect, Nicholas Payne.
Authorities said Nguyen was severely beaten by Aiona and Payne for over half an hour in an abandoned building on Kapiolani Boulevard on Aug. 28, 2018.
A third suspect, Catherine Laumea, was also charged with murder in connection to the attack.
The trial for Payne and Laumea is expected to begin in February.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.