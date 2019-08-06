Man accused of using screwdriver to stab brother in Makakilo

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Honolulu police arrested a 20-year-old man who allegedly stabbed his brother with a screwdriver in Makakilo on Monday.
It happened in a home on Punawainui Street around 4:20 p.m.
Police said Cody Sado is accused of stabbing his 18-year-old brother, causing "substantial" injuries.
Sado was arrested for second-degree assault about five hours later on Paala Loop.
It’s not known what led up to the attack.
This story will be updated.
