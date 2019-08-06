Firefighters extinguish 3-alarm fire at a Waikiki hotel

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters rushed to a 3-alarm building fire in Waikiki Monday night.
The call came in just after 8:30 p.m. Firefighters were dispatched to the Waikiki Outrigger Beachcomber Hotel at 2300 Kalakaua Ave.
HFD says 15 units staffed with 57 personnel responded to the fire.
Flames reportedly started in a room on the 14th floor, HFD said.
All lanes of Kalakaua Ave were shut down and remained closed into the 10 p.m. hour. Drivers are being rerouted onto Seaside Ave.
Fire officials said the fire was extinguished just before 9:15 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
An investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.
This story will be updated.
