In her next major role, Auli’i Cravalho prepares to go ‘under the sea’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Hawaii’s own Aulii Cravalho just landed her next major role.
The 18-year-old Kamehameha Schools graduate will play Ariel in a live concert production of The Little Mermaid.
She’ll star in the production alongside other big-name stars such as Queen Latifah who will be playing the evil sea witch Ursula, and musician Shaggy as Sebastian.
Cravalho who rose to stardom as Disney’s voice of Moana.
In a post on Instagram, she wrote, “From ‘Beyond the Reef’ to ‘Under the Sea’!!!! 🌊✨❤️ I AM SO EXCITED FOR THIS PROJECT YOU HAVE NO IDEA AAAAAAAHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!”
The live remake will hit television screens on Nov. 5. It’s being done to honor the 30th anniversary of the beloved Disney classic.
