Hawaii keeps setting new heat records ... and there’s no relief in sight

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - This summer in the islands has been hot. Really hot.
And forecasters say Hawaii isn’t likely to get much relief until mid-September.
Jerome Saucier, observing program leader at the National Weather Service in Honolulu, said warm water temperatures are pushing up the mercury across the state.
And this week isn’t just warm, it’s humid thanks to Flossie’s track north of the state as a tropical depression.
The summer in the islands started out hot, with lots of broken heat records in May and June.
And that trend has continued.
From July 6 to August 4, high temperatures in Hawaii broke or tied previous records at least 35 times.
Three spots in Hawaii broke or tied record high temperatures over the weekend. On Saturday, Honolulu’s temperature soared to 92 degrees, breaking a record of 91 degrees set in 2003.
And last month, Hawaii saw record highs almost daily.
On July 6, Kahului saw a high of 94 degrees, breaking the old record of 92 in 1981.
