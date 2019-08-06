Future of the pink Bowl-O-Drome revisited; housing among possibilities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Back in the day, the pink Bowl-O-Drome in Mo’ili’ili was a prime gathering spot for bowlers.
It was built in 1955 and closed in 2004. Since then, the building has deteriorated. The parking lot is used by a tow company, but the owners of the land — the Department of Hawaiian Homelands — is envisioning the space for its full potential.
DHHL has released a Request For Proposal (RFP) to develop the 1.9 acres in Mo’ili’ili next to Stadium Park.
They’re looking for developers to take on demolishing the old bowling alley, and designing, constructing and managing a new residential complex.
In 2014, DHHL identified the location as a prime spot to address the need for housing. Ideas floated around such as building a 10-story building with up to 126 housing units along with businesses.
Potential developers are invited to attend a pre-proposal conference on Thursday, Aug. 15 at 9 a.m. at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii.
Over the past few years, there’s also been proposals to turn the building into a public pool or centers for the elderly, but none came to fruition.
