Feeling the heat!

With the heat index it felt like 102 in Lihue today with a new record. The actual temperature was 90 but it felt 12 degrees warmer when factoring in the humidity.
Light to moderate trade winds will spread to all islands through Friday as a weak trough near Kauai gradually dissipates. Although the atmosphere will be mostly stable, a few windward showers are expected. Winds will be light enough that afternoon sea breezes along leeward coasts will bring a few clouds, and possibly a brief shower. Stronger trade winds are expected next week, while periods of high cloudiness are expected the next couple of days.
The first of a series of small south-southwest is beginning to arrive this afternoon and should continue to fill in tonight. Surf is expected to remain near the summer average or slightly above average along south facing shores through the first half of next week as additional reinforcements arrive. A small west swell from a pair of typhoons in the western Pacific will be possible late this weekend through middle of next week.
Stay tuned.
