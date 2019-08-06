Family mourns adventurer who died while climbing Maui waterfall

HANA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Florida visitor who died while exploring a Maui waterfall had survived many prior adventures all around the world.
Craig Pitt enjoyed visiting exotic destinations and living life on the edge.
His family said he climbed Mount Everest, conquered the Appalachian Trail and survived Spain’s running of the bulls.
“He was always going on these amazing adventures and you just thought he was almost invincible,” said Pitt’s aunt, Cathy Van Noland.
Pitt loved Maui and hoped to move to the island one day.
He was staying at the Banana Bungalow Hostel during his latest visit for a friend’s wedding.
Pitt was an avid hiker and rock climber who was drawn to waterfalls, according to his relatives.
Last Wednesday, he parked his car along Hana Highway to explore a new one.
“He didn’t love anything more than waterfalls. He loved to climb them. He loved to be around them. He liked their serenity,” explained Pitt’s mother, Lisa Caraffi.
Hostel employees reported him missing when he failed to return.
Several of Pitt’s relatives flew to Maui to help look for him. But before they could start, police and fire personnel searching the Bamboo Forest area on Saturday found his body at the base of a waterfall.
“I take solace in the fact that it happened quickly. It was a 300-foot drop,” said Caraffi. “And it happened while he was doing what he loved.”
Pitt's mother said he had invested in a CBD business in Colorado.
She is now heartbroken and struggling to deal with the loss of her son.
"He was an amazing burst of bright light that came into this world and left," she said. "To have him in my life, to be blessed with that amazing spirit for 35 years, I was blessed."
His family plans to hold a memorial service on Maui and another one in Florida.
“He was one of the brightest lights in our family and we are devastated,” said Van Noland. “But I think that he lived his life on his own terms.”
