‘The Donut Boy’ is on a mission to thank police officers in all 50 states. Hawaii is his last stop

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 11-year-old boy from Florida is traversing the nation to thank police officers in all 50 states, and he’s doing it with doughnuts.
Tyler Carach is being dubbed “The Donut Boy” for his good deeds. Tyler has already been to Washington, D.C., Georgia and Texas.
In all, he has given away about 80,000 doughnuts to individual officers in 49 states. Hawaii is his last stop.
On Monday, he visited Honolulu police officers and brought them 20 boxes full of pastries. Officers gave him a tour of HPD’s museum and shared some hot malasadas.
On Tuesday, he’ll travel to Hilo to thank Hawaii County police officers. Then, he’ll visit officers in Wailuku and Lihue.
Tyler says he loves police and hopes to one day become a K9 officer.
