2 Big Island women indicted in death of 6-year-old boy

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Two women have been arrested in connection with the death of a 6-year-old boy on the Big Island.
Ashley Nihipali and Ku’uipo Nihipali have both been indicted for the young boy’s death. He died last Halloween after family members took him to the hospital with suspicious injuries, according to sources.
Kuuipo is charged with second-degree murder, while Ashley is accused of being an accomplice to the crime.
Both women pleaded not guilty Monday to the array of charges which also included child abuse and tampering with evidence.
The women are being held on $1 million bail each. Their trial is set for November.
