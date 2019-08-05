DOE says safety remains a top priority as thousands return to school

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Roughly 180,000 students across the state are starting classes Monday for the first day of the new school year.
Teachers at 256 public school campuses and 36 charter schools have been busy preparing their classrooms to welcome the thousands of students.
Hawaii Department of Education Superintendent Christina Kishimoto said as school begins, safety remains a top priority for everyone, especially in light of recent mass shootings over the weekend.
“Today’s the first day of school, we’re excited, we’re energized,” Kishimoto said. “At the same time, we want to make sure kids are coming on to safe campuses. We have a call to action to the entire community. Public education is part of the community. It belongs to the community.”
Lt. Gov. Josh Green added that "Hawaii has the strongest laws in the country to prevent high-powered weapons getting anywhere into society,” but the public needs to be more vigilant.
"We would love to have more support, more security statewide," Green said. "Right now, every school has security and they know who to call. But it's never quite enough when you see what happened in California, Texas and Ohio this weekend."
This week, the state is also grappling with possible severe weather as Tropical Depression Flossie is expected to bring heavy rainfall and possible thunderstorms. The Central Pacific is also in the midst of what’s already an active hurricane season.
Kishimoto said safety when it comes to severe weather is also important and that the DOE is committed to providing a safe environment for not only students but the entire community.
"We provide shelter on our campuses, not all of our schools serve as shelters, but you have designated schools," Kishimoto said. "We want to be part of the resources our community can rely on."
Kishimoto said she’s preparing for what promises to be a successful new school year.
“We’re excited about the being back on campus, our kumu are all ready with their classes, we’re excited about the learning environment that we’re providing for hands-on learning, our principals are leading school design efforts,” she said. “We’re excited about their futures.”
