A taste of Hilo comes to Honolulu: Kuhio Grille opens on Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a new spot in town for some 'ono local food and Hawaiian grinds.
Hilo’s famous Kuhio Grill has opened their first location on Oahu.
They’re known for their delicious fried rice, 1-pound laulau, and a wide menu of other island-style options. (And during Merrie Monarch week, they offer the ‘Merrie Monarch special’ at their Hilo restaurant!)
In a post on Facebook, they announced the opening of their Kaimuki location at the start of the month. The eatery is located at 3036 Waialae Avenue.
“MAHALO NUI to all of you that support and continue to support our family business. It is because of you that allows and brings us here. For those of you that haven’t heard of us come check us out!” the Facebook post said in part.
The Waialae location is closed on Wednesdays, but open every other day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
To view their menu, click here.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.