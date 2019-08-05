Suspect arrested after early-morning shooting in Mililani

MILILANI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested a suspect accused of shooting a man in Mililani early Monday.
It happened around 1 a.m. on Ololu Street.
Police said the incident may have started as a robbery.
The victim, who’s in his 40s, was shot multiple times, police said. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect fled the scene but was later taken into custody in Pearl City, police added.
Neither the suspect nor the victim have been identified.
Police are still investigating.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.