3rd pond appears on Halemaumau Crater’s floor

KILAUEA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scientists say they've discovered another pond of water at the bottom of Halemaumau Crater.
The third one is kind of hard to see, but it’s between the two greenish ponds that were spotted recently. It’s unclear exactly why the water is green, but it could mean that it’s acidic.
This is the first time in recorded history that water was discovered inside the crater, so scientists are still trying to figure out what this means.
They’re also not sure exactly what will happen next, but they say explosive eruptions are possible if the water comes in contact with lava.
A helicopter pilot first spotted the green water in the bottom of the crater on July 25, and described it as about the size of a pickup truck. The largest pond has grown since then.
“This is the first time that we’ve seen water in Halemaumau in historical time. Interpreting Hawaiian chants and stories, you can see, perhaps, there were two other periods when there were lakes. But never in the past couple hundred years,” said Donald Swanson, scientist emeritus at Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.
“We think this is probably groundwater coming into the crater rather than rainwater. This certainly is unprecedented, and we’re still a little unsure of exactly what is happening."
The water is difficult to reach ― more than 1,500 feet down, at the bottom of the crater ― and impossible to see from most of the crater rim.
Geologists are considering using a web cam or remote sensing to observe the pond.
