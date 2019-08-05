New image released of man wanted for assault that left 85-year-old woman dead

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have released new surveillance images of a suspect wanted in connection with a violent purse-snatching that left an 85-year-old woman dead.
The case is being investigated as manslaughter.
The victim, Delores Corpus, was walking with her husband in Kalihi on July 21 when she was thrown to the ground. She died from her injuries days later.
Her 92-year-old husband, John, said they were taking their routine walk around the block around 5:30 a.m. As she was crossing Kamehameha IV near Dole Middle, she felt someone yank her to the ground.
“When I looked at her, she was on the ground," said Corpus. “So I went down to see what happened. I picked her up. Then I saw her bleeding from the head. And her knee was hurting, too.”
Corpus told Hawaii News Now that he was walking ahead of his wife so he didn’t see what happened. He’s hard of hearing ― so he didn’t hear anything either.
Nearby surveillance videos captured a man wearing a white shirt and a black beanie riding a bicycle in the area at the same time. Police have identified him as a suspect.
The actual purse snatching happened just out of frame.
“We’re asking for the community’s help to please take a look at the photos, the video that we put out," Sgt. Chris Kim, of the Honolulu Police Department, told HNN last month.
"If you do recognize this male or have any information, please contact us. However minute the information may be, give it to us and let us forward it to the investigators and let them go through it. People of Hawaii have managed to pull through before.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.