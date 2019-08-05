2 inmates escape from Kauai Community Correctional Center

KAUAI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two inmates from the Kauai Community Correctional Center escaped on Sunday night, authorities said.
Isaiah Pongasi-Adric, 21, and Jeffrey Kelekoma Jr., 37, were missing from the 11 p.m. headcount, Department of Public Safety officials said.
They were both being held in minimum security dorms.
Pongisi-Adric is being held for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and criminal contempt, while Kelekoma Jr. is awaiting trial for felony assault, abuse, terroristic threatening and more.
Both men now face escape charges.
Pongisi-Adric is described a 5'7" and 170 pounds. Kelekoma Jr. is about 5'8" and 220 pounds.
Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911.
