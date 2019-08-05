Flossie expected to bring heavy rain and large surf

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thunderstorms and heavy rain continue over portions of Kauai this morning. The potential for moderate to heavy showers may linger over the island through mid day. Elsewhere wet weather remains in the forecast for all the Hawaiian Islands from Monday into Wednesday as Flossie's passing will spread rain showers to all islands. The main threats with Flossie are from high surf, periods of heavy rain, and thunderstorm. Instability caused by an upper level trough just northwest of the state will keep the airmass a bit unstable allowing for local thunderstorm activity. A trade wind weather pattern is forecast to make a return from late Wednesday into next weekend. By Wednesday, the east end of the state is expected to become drier as the moisture field from Flossie moves westward. However, the global models continue to keep higher precipitable water values over the central and western end of the state. With the trough lingering just to our northwest, a continued wet weather pattern may continue across some of the western islands.