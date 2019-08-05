Florida man who went missing after hiking on Maui found dead

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The body of a Florida man was found on Maui over the weekend, authorities said.
Craig Pitt, 35, was last seen at the Banana Bungalow Maui hostel on Wednesday.
His vehicle was found along Hana Highway near mile marker 8.
“He said he was planning on heading out to the road to Hana to check out some waterfalls that he had seen on Google Earth, and his plan was to scope out some of the streams that led to those waterfalls and see if there was good access to them,” said Jack Henry Grannis-Phoenix, an employee at the Banana Bungalow.
Police and fire personnel found his body at the base of a waterfall over the weekend in the Bamboo Forest area.
A statement from Pitt’s family said in part, “As we mourn this huge loss, we take solace in knowing that he died the way he lived; chasing adventure and living life to its fullest doing what he loved.”
The circumstances of his death are under investigation, but police do not suspect foul play.
