Erick passes to our south and Flossie will trek slightly to our north

The tail-end of the moisture associated with Erick is impacting the Garden Isle with thunderstorms yesterday and earlier today. We are also tracking an upper level disturbance that is inching closer to parts of the state. This could bring periods of mauka rain popping up across the state initially beginning with Kauai and then when Flossie enters our neighborhood more showers with swing in over the eastern end of the state. There is now a Flash Flood Watch up for Hawaii Island and Maui. The potential for flooding increases as the upper level disturbance moves close to the state at the same time as Flossie’s deep tropical moisture.
Flossie continues to weaken as it spins in the Central Pacific. Since Flossie is no longer a towering system as it once was before due to wind shear... it is being influenced by the trade winds and now will cross right over us or just along our east shores to the north as a tropical depression and then remnant low. The greatest chance for rain will likely be over the windward and southeast slopes of Hawaii Island and parts of Maui as it treks on this track and then spreading west depending on how far the winds take it. The biggest threat will be the elevated surf on east shores along with the higher humidity and now pop up thunderstorms. It will feel muggy and cut off our trade winds. This may mean some pop up showers on Tuesday too.
Swells from Flossie are expected to produce elevated surf along east facing shores through Tuesday. A new south-southwest swell arriving around the middle of next week is expected to produce a slight bump in surf heights along south facing shores from Wednesday through Thursday.
Stay tuned.
