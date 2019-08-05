Erick passes to our south and Flossie will trek right over us or slightly to our north

Flossie continues to weaken as it spins in the Central Pacific. Since Flossie is no longer a towering system as it once was before due to wind shear... it is being influenced by the trade winds and now will cross right over us or just along our east shores to the north as a tropical depression and then remnant low. The greatest chance for rain will likely be over the windward and southeast slopes of Hawaii Island and parts of Maui as it treks on this track and then spreading west depending on how far the winds take it. The biggest threat will be the elevated surf on east shores along with the higher humidity and now pop up thunderstorms. It will feel muggy and cut off our trade winds. This may mean some pop up showers on Tuesday too. There is now a Flash Flood Watch up for Hawaii Island and Maui.