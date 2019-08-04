Suspect in a string of robberies in Aiea, Pearl City arrested

August 3, 2019

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Honolulu police have made an arrest following a string of armed robberies in the Aiea, Pearl City area.

Investigators said a handful of convenience stores were robbed within a six-hour period between Thursday and Friday.

On Saturday, they confirmed that 28-year-old Koamalu Edayan Lindo was arrested early Friday in connection to at least three of those alleged robberies.

It’s not known how much he got away with. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that in the cases, the suspect covered his face with a blue bandanna.

He faces a charge of second-degree robbery. No injuries were reported during the robberies.

