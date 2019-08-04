Program to reunite Filipino WWII vets with families set to end

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Trump administration moved to end reunification programs for Filipino and Haitai WWII veterans this week.
Many of them are in their 90s. Sen. Mazie Hirono is a strong advocate for Filipino veterans. She called the move to end the reunification “cruel” and spiteful.
Hirono said many of them may die without ever seeing their families again.
“To serve his pathological need to treat immigrants as cruelly as possible, and to undo any program ever created by Barack Obama, Donald Trump is dishonoring Filipino World War II veterans by ending the program that allows them to reunite their families in the United States," Sen. Hirono said in a statement.
The Trump administration says it believes reunification should be done on a case-by-case basis.
According to Hirono’s office, Filipino veterans were granted citizenship in recognition of their service to the United States during WWII. The citizenship did not apply to their children, however.
The program would allow them to be together in the U.S. as a family while they wait for an available immigrant visa. Sen. Hirono was instrumental in creating the program in 2016 and encouraged the Trump Administration to continue it.
“The depths of Donald Trump’s inhumanity where immigrants are concerned knows no bottom, but not even the most loyal of his supporters can be in favor of disrespecting the brave and distinguished service of veterans who fought alongside Americans and helped us win the war. There is no purpose to keeping the families of the quickly diminishing number of Filipino World War II veterans separated. They have been ignored and disrespected by this country for decades. They deserve our thanks, not spite from their unhinged president,” Hirono added.
