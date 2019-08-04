Police seek tips in possible hit-and-run case in Waimanalo

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Honolulu police are investigating a possible hit-and-run that took place in Waimanalo overnight Saturday into Sunday.
Just after midnight, officers were sent to Kalanianaole Highway near Bell Street in Waimanalo. It was reported there was an unconscious male laying on the side of the road.
When officers got there, they found a 19-year-old male with suspicious injuries. It was reported by a bystander that they heard a loud thud, and a red colored pickup truck driving away on Kalanianaole Highway around 11:30 p.m. Police said that truck was possibly a Ford F-150 or an F-250,
The 19-year-old was taken to a hospital in serious condition, but his condition was later downgraded to critical.
Police said the exact cause of his injuries is unknown at this time.
The investigation is ongoing. Police want anyone with tips on the case to come forward and contact the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division at (808)723-3413.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.