Central East Maui captures Senior League World Series Title

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) The Valley Isle has a new world champion.
The Central East Maui all star team made up of 13-16 year old ball players shutout Curacao 11-0, to capture the Senior League World Series title on Saturday in Easley, S.C.
Lee Souza styled in the world championship game allowing just one hit, with five strikeouts and one walk.
Makane Honokaupu was 3-for-4 at the plate with three runs and two RBIs, while Dylan Kokubun was 2-for-4 with a run.
The Maui teenagers dominated the field from start to finish, scoring 58 runs over the course of the tournament while allowing just five.
The Central East Maui Senior League team finishes the summer unblemished with an 11-0 record.
The last time Little League World Champions were crowned from Maui was in 2016 when the intermediate team from Central East Maui won the title.
