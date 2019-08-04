Man dies on Schofield Barracks in fiery single-vehicle crash

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A man died when he crashed his vehicle and it burst into flames on the Schofield Barrcks military installation.
Honolulu police said it happened around 10 p.m. on Aug. 2.
The 23-year-old man was driving south bound on South Range Road at a high rate of speed when police said he disregarded a traffic sign regarding the conditions of the road ahead.
The driver ended up on an unimproved dirt road where he crash into a large concrete block.
Police said his vehicle then burst into flames and the man was unable to get out.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Speed appears to be a factor, according to police, but it is unknown if drugs or alcohol also played roles.
The man’s identity has not yet been obtained. The investigation is ongoing.
