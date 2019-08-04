Flash flood warning issued for Kauai

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flash flood warning is in effect for the island of Kauai Sunday afternoon.
The warning was issued as heavy rain and thunderstorms were rolling over the island.
Forecasters issued the warning around 12:30 p.m. and it is set to last until 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Officials warn that flash flooding is imminent or occurring. Those in low-lying areas should seek higher ground.
While on the road, drivers should not cross fast-flowing waters.
