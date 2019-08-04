First weekend of high school football wraps up across the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Punahou Buff and Blue dominated Kailua in a season opening win 40-0 in Windward Oahu.
Punahou quarterback Hugh Brady tossed five touchdowns to go along with 283 yards, completing 14 of his 25 passing attempts.
Running back Vincent Terrell got the scoring started early for the Buff and Blue returning the opening kickoff of the game 95 yards for the touchdown.
In the Division I the Iolani Raiders put away a tough KS-Hawaii team 47-10. Raider quarterback Jonah Chong threw for 178 passing yards and three touchdowns while also scrambling into the end-zone for a score. Warrior running back Apu Alfiche led the offensive attack for Kamehameha rushing for 24 yards and the team’s only touchdown.
In Division II an outer island battle between the Damien Monarchs and returning state champions Lahainaluna proved to be the most exciting game of the opening weekend.
The game would be decided in overtime, and the Monarchs squeaked out a 38-31 OT win.
In other action around the state, three teams were shutout in their season opening games of the 2019 season.
Kalani defeated Kohala 35-0, Maui power King Kekaulike won 30-0 against McKinley, and Nanakuli trounced Moloka’i 37-0. Maui’s Kealakehe was able to fend off the Pearl City Chargers 13-7.
