Erick will passes to our south and Flossie will trek to our north

Erick and Flossie continue to weaken as the storms track south and eventually north of the islands. Erick is too far south to create heavy rains for the rest of the state. On Friday, it left 2.5″ on Maui which was much welcomed rain and up to 5.5″ on Hawaii Island. Some models show a few scattered showers on Sunday with the tail-end of the moisture inching closer to parts of Kauai later in the weekend before it completely departs our area. This could bring periods of mauka rain passing over the state but nothing too alarming or to write home about.
Flossie continues to weaken as it spins in the Central Pacific. Models continue to show it making a hard right turn just before the islands with the center of the storm staying over the ocean as it heads north. The greatest chance for rain will likely be over the windward and southeast slopes of Hawaii Island and parts of Maui as it treks on this track but we will likely be on the weaker side of the storm. The biggest threat will be the elevated surf on east shores along with the higher humidity. It will feel muggy and cut off our trade winds. This may mean some pop up showers.
Elevated surf along east and south facing shores produced by Tropical Cyclone Erick will gradually lower from tonight through early Saturday. Swells from Tropical Cyclone Flossie are expected to produce elevated surf along east facing shores from late Saturday night into early next week. A new south-southwest swell arriving around the middle of next week is expected to produce a slight bump in surf heights along south facing shores from Wednesday through Thursday.
Stay tuned.
