Erick will passes to our south and Flossie will trek to our north

Flossie continues to weaken as it spins in the Central Pacific. Models continue to show it making a hard right turn just before the islands with the center of the storm staying over the ocean as it heads north. The greatest chance for rain will likely be over the windward and southeast slopes of Hawaii Island and parts of Maui as it treks on this track but we will likely be on the weaker side of the storm. The biggest threat will be the elevated surf on east shores along with the higher humidity. It will feel muggy and cut off our trade winds. This may mean some pop up showers.