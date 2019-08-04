Emergency crews pull injured swimmer from China Walls

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Emergency personnel responded to a report of a swimmer in distress at China Walls Saturday afternoon.
The call came in around 4 p.m.
Emergency Medical Services responded to the call for the injured swimmer, but could not provide an immediate condition of the patient.
Ocean Safety authorities have repeatedly warned the public to stay away from China Walls, and avoid swimming in the hazardous area.
Multiple deaths and rescues have happened at the spot in recent years.
Details are developing. This story will be updated.
