Seariders down Marauders 35-20, Fanoga earns first win as head coach

By Kainoa Carlson | August 2, 2019 at 11:38 PM HST - Updated August 2 at 11:43 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Although it got close, Mike Fanoga successfully guided the Waianae Seariders to a statement win in his first game as head coach.

The highly anticipated match-up between Waianae and Waipahu appeared to be a landslide early in the game as the Seariders jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.

The Marauders would rally to close the deficit in the second half due to the work of their all-state running back senior Alfred Failauga.

Failauga carried the ball for 237 yards and two touchdowns. But his effort wouldn’t be enough to overcome a sizzling Waianae offense that amassed 467 total yards for the game.

Searider quarterback Sheldon McLeod threw for 230 yards and three touchdowns, while running back Alvin Quisquirin-Sabagala ripped through the Marauder defense for 148 yards on the ground and a score.

The Seariders will look to stay undefeated in 2019 when they host the Kapolei Hurricanes on Aug 9.

The Marauders will hit the road for a second consecutive away game against Castle next weekend.

