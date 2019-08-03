Seariders down Marauders 35-20, Fanoga earns first win as head coach

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Although it got close, Mike Fanoga successfully guided the Waianae Seariders to a statement win in his first game as head coach.
The highly anticipated match-up between Waianae and Waipahu appeared to be a landslide early in the game as the Seariders jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.
The Marauders would rally to close the deficit in the second half due to the work of their all-state running back senior Alfred Failauga.
Failauga carried the ball for 237 yards and two touchdowns. But his effort wouldn’t be enough to overcome a sizzling Waianae offense that amassed 467 total yards for the game.
Searider quarterback Sheldon McLeod threw for 230 yards and three touchdowns, while running back Alvin Quisquirin-Sabagala ripped through the Marauder defense for 148 yards on the ground and a score.
The Seariders will look to stay undefeated in 2019 when they host the Kapolei Hurricanes on Aug 9.
The Marauders will hit the road for a second consecutive away game against Castle next weekend.
Other games across the state also featured:
