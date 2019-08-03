Leilehua dominates Govs in season opener 35-0

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Leilehua Mules started the 2019 season red hot with a dominating 35 point victory on the road against Farrington.
The Governors struggled all night to develop any kind of rhythm offensively as a swarming Mules defense didn’t surrender a point in their season opening victory.
The Governors mustered 270 net yards on offense compared to 411 for the Mules.
Kalei Akagi led the aerial assault for Leilehua tossing for 209 yards and one touchdown, connecting on 14 of his 29 pass attempts. Senior Johnathon Vasquez proved to be Akagi’s favorite target as the slot receiver hauled in four passes for 116 yards and a score.
The Mules will host their first home game of the season on Aug. 9 against Kailua at 6:30 p.m. while Farrington welcomes Open Division contender Punahou back at Skipper Diaz Stadium at 7:30 p.m.
