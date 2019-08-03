Italian princess who lives in Hawaii wins partial victory in court fight over priceless art

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Italian princess who lives in Honolulu has been fighting a court battle to clear her mother’s name ― and claim a valuable art collection.
Dialta Alliata says she’s the rightful heir of a multi-million-dollar collection housed at New York University’s campus in Florence, Italy.
A court in Italy recently granted her a partial victory.
“For 25 years they have obstructed the paternity of this one woman, my mother. We won! They lost! That’s it,” she said.
DNA proved her mother, Liana, was the daughter of Arthur Acton, a wealthy art collector who died in 1953. Liana was born out of wedlock; but in Italy, illegitimate children have inheritance rights.
"Italian law states clearly that my mother, Liana Beacci Acton, being the daughter of Arthur Acton she has the rights to 50 percent of all the possessions of Arthur Acton," Alliata said.
Acton's $1 billion estate came under the control of his son Harold, who then left it all to NYU.
“NYU had inherited the Villa La Pietra, the five villas, the 57 acres, the art collection, everything!” Alliata said. The university uses the Florence property for its study abroad campus.
An NYU spokesman said the court ruling "does not in any way, shape, or form settle the issue of inheritance, on which there has been no ruling."
Alliata expects another long court fight to settle that matter.
"And we will win. It's as simple as that," she said.
Alliata and her husband, Vittorio di Montereale ― a wealthy Italian prince ― live in Honolulu.
She insists money isn’t the motive for her lawsuit.
“I have five beautiful children,” she said. “I have a fabulous husband. I’m happy. The fact is that it’s a question of honor and principal.”
Alliata said she isn’t interested in the Florence property, just the artwork that some have valued at over $700 million. She said her mother who died in 2000 started the legal fight that she plans to finish.
