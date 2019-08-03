Fort Street Mall satellite city hall relocating to bigger location

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Fort Street Mall satellite city hall is relocating.
The city says the location will close this coming Friday and will reopen Monday around the corner at the Chinatown Gateway Plaza.
The new location will be renamed the Downtown Satellite City Hall, and will have twice as much space inside as well as better parking.
It’s expected to serve roughly 300 customers a day.
The new location will continue to service the public’s need for basic government documents such as motor vehicle registration, bus pass sales, registration of bicycle and moped registrations, dog licensing and vehicle junking services. Disability placards, fireworks permits and much more will also be handled at the location.
“The downtown area was deserving of a larger, more comfortable space and we are pleased that we can offer our basic government services at this new street level location,” said Customer Services Director Sheri Kajiwara. “The site will soon offer our AlohaQ appointment system with a planned seating area and we are excited to welcome our Oahu residents who live and work in the downtown community.”
The Downtown Satellite City Hall office hours are Mondays through Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are available online at alohaq.org.
