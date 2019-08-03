Erick will passes to our south and Flossie will trek to our north

Erick and Flossie continue to weaken as the storms track south and eventually north of the islands. Erick's closest pass was during the overnight hours, when it was 175 miles south of South Point. While the bulk of the rain remains south of the state, pockets of rain along the northern periphery tracked across the Big Island and Maui County this morning, but the radar is already showing both areas letting up with moisture sitting over the ocean well south of the state. It will remain between 250 to 350 miles to our south for the rest of the duration of its travels by the state. It is a little too far south to create torrential thunderstorms and downpours. Some models show a few scattered showers on Saturday and then the tail-end of the moisture inching closer to parts of Oahu and Kauai later in the weekend before it completely departs our area. This could bring periods of mauka rain passing over the state.