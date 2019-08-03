Crash involving teens leaves 1 in critical condition

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking into the factors of a crash that left a bicyclist injured late Thursday night in Wahiawa.
Police said it happened just before 11 p.m. along Kunia Road near Foote Avenue.
A 17-year-old Waianae female was heading south on Kunia Road with a 16-year-old passenger.
Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road, onto the grass shoulder and struck a wooden utility police.
The driver then guided the vehicle back on the roadway where an 18-year-old bicyclist from Wahiawa was hit and ejected onto the road.
According to police, the male bicyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Police say an early investigation indicates that neither speed, drugs, or alcohol appears to be contributing factors.
The investigation is ongoing.
This story may be updated.
