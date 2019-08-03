Beach restoration project underway on Oahu’s North Shore

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Owners of some 20 oceanfront homes in Pupukea were given the green light this week to restore a sandy beach berm adjacent to their properties.
The temporary erosion control measure is aimed at protecting the homes ― and the beach.
“Our state’s sandy beaches are the last line of defense against rising seas and chronic shoreline retreat,” said Sam Lemmo, Office of Conservation and Coastal Lands administrator, in a news release.
“It is critical that we enable actions where environmentally-appropriate to reduce the rate of erosion utilizing soft erosion control measures like beach restoration and sand pushing.”
This project follows extreme erosion last year that affected long stretches of North Shore beaches and threatened several homes.
