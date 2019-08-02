10-year-old seriously injured in North Shore pedestrian crash

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 10-year-old boy was seriously injured Thursday afternoon when he was struck by a car while trying to cross Kamehameha Highway fronting Laniakea Beach.
Paramedics said the boy flew 10-15 feet after he was struck about 2:30 p.m.
Ocean Safety lifeguards were the first on scene to provide medical treatment, and then paramedics assisted and took the boy to a hospital.
The Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii said the boy and his family are visiting from San Jose, Calif.
