24-year-old giraffe euthanized at Honolulu Zoo

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Zoo euthanized its 24-year-old female giraffe Thursday because it was experiencing “complications from old age,” the zoo said.
The giraffe, Leola Sabuti, was one of three giraffes born and raised at the zoo.
“Sabuti lived a long and healthy life as part of the zoo ‘ohana,” said Honolulu Zoo Director Linda Santos. “She was under strict daily observation to assess her quality of life, and after taking into account all of the information that we gathered, a unanimous decision was made early Thursday afternoon to put her to rest.”
Giraffes live about 20 years in the wild and 25 years in captivity.
Sabuti leaves behind a brother, 19-year-old Squirt.
