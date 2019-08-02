Tropical Storm Erick threatens the state, Flossie on the way

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gusty easterly winds will continue through Saturday as Tropical Storm Erick passes south of the state. Deep tropical moisture expected to move over the islands north of Erick will keep the rain chances up, initially over the eastern portion of the state tonight, then across the smaller islands Friday through Saturday. The best chance for heavy rainfall and flash flooding will remain over Big Island windward areas. Additional impacts will include large seas and surf for the exposed coasts. Later this weekend through early next week, Tropical Storm Flossie will approach and could bring additional impacts to the islands.