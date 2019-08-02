Tensions high at UH Board of Regents meeting on Mauna Kea management

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tensions are high at a University of Hawaii Board of Regents meeting Friday, where scores have turned out to testify on the Thirty Meter Telescope project.
At the meeting, the Regents are going to discuss whether to consider creating a “permitted interaction group” to discuss the university’s management of Mauna Kea.
The committee would make recommendations to the full board.
The BOR meeting kicked off at 9 a.m., and was slated to go well into the afternoon.
Among those who testified: UH Professor Kaleikoa Kaeo, who said University of Hawaii President David Lassner should resign over the arrests of 38 kupuna at the TMT protest on the base of Mauna Kea.
“Yes, I hope David Lassner resigns,” Kaeo told the board. “In fact, I challenge Mr. Lassner to a public debate on whether or not this institution is a system of racism."
Lassner told Hawaii News Now earlier this week that he has no plans to resign.
He also said the conflict on Mauna Kea is the greatest challenge he’s faced as UH president.
“I know there are a lot of people, friends disappointed in me from their perspective. They wish I had gone another way. I also have many friends and community members who are incredibly supportive," he said.
