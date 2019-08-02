Tax prep service managers come out in force to help Hawaii Foodbank

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group of H&R Block managers from across the islands volunteered at the Hawaii Foodbank this week to help with its summer food program.
H&R Block associates also pitched in back in December during the holiday food drives.
The tax services company aims to provide volunteers at least twice a year, according to H&R Block district Manager Jose Prieto.
“This is our opportunity to come together as a management team, have a great day, not only giving back and participating in this event but also having a good team bonding day,” Prieto said.
The food bank serves about 1 in 8 Hawaii residents and over 50,000 keiki.
Hawaii Foodbank Director of Community Engagement and Advocacy Marielle Terbino said those numbers could increase now that it’s hurricane season.
“If there were a hurricane, or something, to hit, there would be other folks that we don't usually serve that would be impacted by that disaster,” Terbino said.
“That would mean that we would need to distribute more food out to the community, which means that we need more donations.”
