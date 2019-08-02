Sunrise Open House: Homes in Waimea, Hawaii Island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For this week’s Sunrise Open House, we’re heading to the beautiful little town of Waimea on Hawaii Island to explore the upcountry lifestyle.
We start with a three-bedroom house that features vaulted pine wood ceilings and cedar wood walls.
Stay warm by the fireplace and cook your meals in the open-concept kitchen. With plenty of natural light, which is perfect for stargazing at night.
There’s also a solarium and several other great amenities that make this a can’t-miss-property.
Starting at $525,000.
Check out this clean and airy home nestled in a secret little neighborhood.
It’s on a big lot, just minutes away from town and is the perfect way to escape city life.
This three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is on the market for $550,000 and is ready to move in but also packed with potential if you prefer.
And get ready to be stunned.
This next house was built to soak in the views of the natural beauty that makes Waimea so wonderful.
The a-frame home is loaded with windows. and features beautiful wood work throughout the interior.
It's perched on a hill and backed up against a peaceful pasture.
Spectacular, and priced at $570,000.
If you’re looking for a dream home, get out to an open house this weekend!
