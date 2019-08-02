Soriano added to UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - UFC middle weight contender and North Shore native Punahele Soriano has inked first official UFC bout for later this year.
Today it was announced via ESPN that Soriano will take on Adam Yandiev (9-1-0) at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi.
Soriano (6-0-0) is going to be making his UFC debut and comes into the fight with an undefeated streak that has lasted over two years.
Soriano earned the contract after competing on Dana White’s Contender Series Season 3, Episode 1, and defeating Jamie Pickett by unanimous decision.
Soriano has competed six times as a professional and the Pickett fight was the only bout that has gone past the opening round.
UFC 242 takes place on Saturday, September 7 from The Arena In Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier headlining.
