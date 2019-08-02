Police arrest man suspected of robbing 7-Eleven store in Aiea

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating another robbery at a 7-Eleven store on Oahu — this time in Aiea.
According to officers, it happened around 2 a.m. at the store on Kaonohi Street.
Authorities said the suspect did not use any weapons, but he demanded money.
A man his 20s was subsequently arrested. His identity has not yet been released.
No injuries were reported.
The incident comes less than a month after three armed robberies occurred at various 7-Eleven locations in Honolulu.
This story will be updated.
