Heavy rain, gusty winds, pounding surf from Erick hit parts of state

HILO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Tropical Storm Erick moves to the south of the state, parts of the Big Island and Maui County are already seeing the effects, including heavy downpours, gusty winds and pounding surf.
The National Weather Service on Friday issued a flood advisory for the eastern half of the Big Island until 9 a.m. Radar showed heavy rain at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour over the southeast slopes and windward areas.
Surf was also kicking up along east-facing shores of the Big Island, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a high surf warning until 6 p.m. Friday.
Surf is expected to be between 10 to 15 feet.
In Kau and Puna, Wittington Beach Park, Punaluu Beach Park and Isaac Hale Beach Park are closed.
And parts of Maui County were also experiencing spotty downpours and windy conditions on Friday morning.
A wind advisory is in effect for parts of Maui and the Big Island, with easterly winds at 20 to 40 mph forecast.
According to the latest forecast, Erick was located about 250 miles south-southwest of the Big Island.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.