Officials remind residents to stay prepared halfway through hurricane season

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two months of hurricane season have gone by, but weather officials urge residents to continue to remain prepared.
Although Erick and Flossie are predicted to weaken as they brush past Hawaii, the islands have been warned of strong winds, increased rainfall and high surf.
“August and September are usually the peak months,” said Jeff Powell, senior meteorologist at National Weather Service Honolulu. “The odds are greater because these are the more active months in any given year.”
Powell said that even if a tropical storm doesn’t necessarily move over the islands, there are still indirect impacts that residents should be aware of including lightning, flooding, high surf and high winds.
“It only takes one [storm] to cause mass destruction and damage, so always be prepared and be aware of what’s going on around you,” Powell said. “You never know which one coming could impact Hawaii.”
Hawaii Emergency Management Agency officials recommend that residents have up to 14 days' worth of supplies in a ready-to-go emergency kit, as well as a plan in place.
“We just want to remind people again that we are in the middle of hurricane season and that we should be prepared and vigilant,” said Arlina Agbayani, spokesperson for Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.
Important documents should also be kept in a safe place, and mobile news alerts can be turned on for any updates, Agbayani said.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there was a 70% chance of an above-average season. The rest of hurricane season until the end of November will appear to follow this trend, as they usually stick to the advisories issued at the beginning of the stormy months, National Weather Service officials said.
The Central Pacific is on its sixth named storm of the season as Flossie approaches the islands this weekend between the heels of Hurricane Erick.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.