King tides, south swell bring huge waves to Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The ocean levels reached their highest point of the year on Thursday, just shy of the record.
"Looks little bit higher than a usual king tide, definitely higher than a usual king tide,” said Waikiki resident George Reniers.
Those tides coupled with a freak south swell ahead of the storm kept lifeguards busy and surfers happy Thursday afternoon.
"Haven’t really had waves in a long time, at least like a week or two,’ said surfer Nicholas Carr. “So, get it while you can you know. Even though it’s not the best conditions, they’re still waves. So that’s all that matters right.”
The king tide was predicted to be about 2.55 feet. Readings show it actually came in at 3.19 feet, which is a tenth of an inch shy from the record.
At a surf spot known as 'Tongs' in Waikiki, non-experienced surfers packed up and went home.
“We were just coming to down here to go to the beach,” said Waikiki resident Melvin Small carrying his toddler daughter. “But it doesn’t look like we’re going to be doing that. I mean the swells are pretty big. I’ve never seen it up here. I’ve only lived here for a couple of years, but it’s pretty bad. So yeah, we’re gonna go back home and see how it plays out.”
For residents who live along Waikiki’s Gold Coast like Reniers, the surf isn’t top of mind.
He is worried if the storm brings rain, homes like his will end up flooding.
"The biggest problem for us is the storm gauge gets clogged,” said Reniers. “The sand goes into the storm drain here and the water from the street can’t flow out, so we tend to get some flooding.”
